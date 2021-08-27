Official Trailer for 'Apache Junction' Western featuring Thomas Jane

"There has to be some sort of law & order!" Saban Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie western titled Apache Junction, the latest from filmmaker Justin Lee (A Reckoning, Any Bullet Will Do, Alone We Fight, Swell, Badland, Final Kill). Apache Junction is an actual town in Arizona, with plenty of real history. This film follows a big-city reporter who is sent there to write an article, but she is targeted by a notorious gunslinger. A rugged outlaw defends a young journalist and his town from a posse of soldiers who will show no mercy. This stars Stuart Townsend, Scout Taylor-Compton, Ed Morrone, Victoria Pratt, with Thomas Jane and country music superstar Trace Adkins. This looks better than most westerns made these days, but also seems like it's borrowing plot elements from so many other films. Where outlaws rule.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Justin Lee's Apache Junction, direct from YouTube:

Apache Junction is an outpost of lawlessness, a haven for thieves and cold-blooded killers. After big-city reporter Annabelle Angel (Scout Taylor-Compton) arrives to write an article on the town, she becomes a target when notorious gunslinger Jericho Ford (Stuart Townsend) comes to her aid. Now Annabelle must entrust her future to a man with a deadly past, as Jericho heads toward a tense showdown in this thrilling Western that unloads a double-barreled blast of action. Apache Junction is both written and directed by indie filmmaker Justin Lee, director of many films including Big Legend, A Reckoning, Any Bullet Will Do, Alone We Fight, Swell, Badland, and Final Kill previously. It's produced by Daemon Hillin. Saban Films debuts Lee's Apache Junction in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 24th, 2021 coming up.