Official Trailer for Astounding 'Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself' Film

"You can see it for what it is… or you can imagine what it could be." Hulu has unveiled an official trailer for the acclaimed stage show doc film In & Of Itself, a taped presentation of Derek DelGaudio's famous show that first opened in NYC in 2016. DelGaudio's show is technically magic, and you could call him an illusionist, but he doesn't prefer these terms and he refuses to call In & Of Itself a magic show. Which is fine. It's a combination of storytelling and mystery and intrigue and magic all-in-one. This film premiered at a few film festivals last year, and launches on Hulu later this month. It is a taped version of the show, directed by Frank Oz, with a few clever editing tricks during audience interaction moments. And it is ASTOUNDING. This guy is the most innovative, creative magician working today and it's near impossible to figure out how he does his "tricks" (or whatever you want to call them). Highly recommend watching this once it's on Hulu.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself, from Hulu's YouTube:

Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself is an intimate and powerful exploration of what it means to be and be seen. The film chronicles conceptual storyteller Derek DelGaudio’s attempt to understand the illusory nature of identity. His personal journey expands to a collective experience that forces us to confront the boundaries of our own identities. Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself is directed by beloved British actor / filmmaker Frank Oz, director of numerous magic stage shows, as well as director of the doc Muppet Guys Talking, plus films including The Dark Crystal, Little Shop of Horrors, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, What About Bob?, In & Out, Bowfinger, The Score, The Stepford Wives, and Death at a Funeral previously. This originally premiered at the SXSW Film Festival & Montclair Film Festival last year. Hulu will debut Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself streaming exclusively starting on January 22nd this month. This is a must see.