Official Trailer for 'At the Ready' Doc About a 'Criminal Justice Club'

"All this stuff, it only makes you stronger." Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for the indie documentary At the Ready, which originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. A group of seniors train to become police officers and Border Patrol agents at El Paso's Horizon High School, only 10 miles from the US / Mexico border. Sundance offers a good primer to what it's really about: "Through intimate access and a clear-sighted lens, director Maisie Crow takes us inside one of the largest policing education programs in the region, offering a rare portrait of Latinx adolescents grappling with their place within their communities. Unafraid of confronting the difficult questions that lurk at the intersection of identity, immigration, and personal politics, At the Ready asks: What is the price of pursuing dreams that have very real ramifications?" Honestly this looks terrifying. Looks like an eye-opening doc unlike any other.

Here's the first official trailer for Maisie Crow's documentary At the Ready, direct from YouTube:

Ten miles from the Mexican border, students at Horizon High School in El Paso, TX, are enrolling in law enforcement classes and joining a unique after-school activity: the criminal justice club. Through mock-ups of drug raids and active-shooter takedowns, they inch closer to their desired careers in Border Patrol, policing, and customs enforcement. We follow Mexican-American students Kassy and Cesar, and recent graduate Cristina, as they navigate complications inherent in their chosen path and discover their choices may clash with the values & people they hold most dear. At the Ready is directed by American filmmaker / cinematographer Maisie Crow, making her second film after the doc Jackson previously. She's also the cinematographer on both films. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Gravitas will debut Crow's doc At the Ready in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 22nd, 2021.