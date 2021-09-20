Official Trailer for Award-Winning Doc 'Writing with Fire' from India

"We must continue to remain a distinct media outlet." Madman Films has debuted the first official trailer for the award-winning documentary film Writing with Fire, which first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and won two awards, including the top Audience Award in the World Cinema Doc section. In a cluttered news landscape dominated by men, emerges India's only newspaper run by Dalit women. Armed with smartphones, Chief Reporter Meera and her journalists break traditions, be it on the frontlines of India's biggest issues or within the conﬁnes of their own homes, redefining what it means to be powerful. I saw this film at Sundance and it's a remarkably powerful and inspiring film about courageous women. "Reaching new audiences through their growing platform, the women of Khabar Lahariya redefine what it means to be powerful in this timely and inspiring documentary." I can't recommend this film enough - it's the kind of invigorating documentary that should be shown in journalism schools all around the world.

Here's the new trailer (+ poster) for Sushmit Ghosh & Rintu Thomas' doc Writing with Fire, on YouTube:

Reporting in a social environment built to divide based on caste & gender, a fearless group of journalists maintain India’s only women-led news outlet. The women of Khabar Lahariya ('Waves of News') prepare to transition the newspaper from print to digital even though many of their reporters don’t have access to electricity at home. Armed with smartphones, Chief Reporter Meera and her team of intrepid investigative journalists confront some of India’s biggest issues – exposing the relentless discrimination against women and also amplifying the voices of those who suffer from the oppressive caste system. Writing with Fire is directed by and produced by Indian filmmakers Rintu Thomas & Sushmit Ghosh, both making their feature directorial debut after a few other acclaimed short films previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at CPH:DOX, Hot Docs, and the Seattle + San Francisco Film Festivals this year. Music Box Films will be releasing Writing with Fire in select US theaters starting November 26th, 2021 this fall. For more info on the US debut, visit their official site. Interested?