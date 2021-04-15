Official Trailer for Barry Jenkins' Series 'The Underground Railroad'

"Nothing was given, all was earned. Hold on to what belongs to you." Amazon Studios has revealed a full-length official trailer for Barry Jenkins' latest project, The Underground Railroad, a 10-episode mini-series streaming on Prime Video starting this May. This is one we definitely will break our no-TV rules to feature, not only because it's Barry Jenkins, but because it looks seriously incredible. No surprise there. A young woman named Cora makes an amazing discovery during her attempt to break free from slavery in the deep south. The Underground Railroad features Thuso Mbedu as Cora, plus Chase W. Dillon and Joel Edgerton. Joined by Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Irone Singleton, Marcus "MJ" Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter, and Peter Mullan. Barry Jenkins is the series showrunner. Featuring cinematography by James Laxton, and a score by Jenkins' usual composer Nicholas Britell. This looks truly extraordinary, more than just a story about the famous railroad, with so much more to teach us.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad, from YouTube:

The Underground Railroad chronicles Cora Randall's (newcomer Thuso Mbedu) desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors, and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil. Over the course of her journey, Cora is pursued by Ridgeway (Joel Edgerton), a bounty hunter who is fixated on bringing her back to the plantation she escaped; especially since her mother Mabel is the only one he has never caught. As she travels from state to state, Cora contends with the legacy of the mother that left her behind and her own struggles to realize a life she never thought was possible. The Underground Railroad is directed by American filmmaker Barry Jenkins, director of the feature films Medicine for Melancholy, Moonlight, and If Beale Street Could Talk previously, as well as numerous shorts and other work. Adapted by Jihan Crowther, based on the book by Colson Whitehead. Produced by Plan B, Pastel & Big Indie with Amazon Studios. Jenkins' The Underground Railroad series will stream on Amazon's Prime Video starting May 14th this summer season. Who's down?