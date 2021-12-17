Official Trailer for 'Beanie Mania' Doc About the Beanie Babies Hype

"Things got out of control." HBO Max has revealed an official trailer for Beanie Mania, a documentary about the Beanie Babies craze of the 90s. Everyone remembers Beanie Babies, right? Right?!?! I definitely do! I admit I had some of them growing up. From Director Yemisi Brookes is a documentary about Beanie Babies, the stuffed toys on everyone’s minds (and shelves) in the late 90s. Beanie Mania is an illuminating and entertaining exploration of how a children’s toy spawned an unprecedented investment bubble and a frenzy of American greed. I'm glad they identify this as greed, because looking back on it, that's definitely what it was - creating a bunch of hype just to sell more useless toys. Even if they meant something to us at the time, do they mean anything now? I'm glad to see docs asking these kind of questions. And this is a good trailer - I'm hooked. Fatboy Slim's "The Rockafeller Skank" is the perfect song choice for this wild 90s story.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Yemisi Brookes' doc Beanie Mania, direct from HBO's YouTube:

Beanie Babies, the stuffed toys created by Ty Warner that inspired a collecting craze in the late 90s, are the subject of this eye‐opening, nostalgic, and endlessly‐entertaining documentary film. Beanie Mania is a layered and riveting look at how a children’s toy spawned an unprecedented investment bubble and a frenzy of American greed. The documentary features illuminating interviews with passionate collectors, notable influencers and company insiders. Beanie Mania is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Yemisi Brookes, making her first feature documentary film after lots of other work in TV previously, including directing episodes of "Made in Chelsea", "Suspicion", and "Untold Stories of Hip Hop". Executive produced by Angie Day, Sunshine Jackson, Matt Robins, Gillian Pachter, and Tom Fulford. HBO will debut Brookes' Beanie Mania doc streaming on HBO Max starting December 23rd, 2021 coming soon. Who's interested?