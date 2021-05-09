'Before We Was We: Madness by Madness' Doc Series Official Trailer

"The feeling was: just to be nutty. Moving the head like a trojan." AMC TV in the UK recently debuted this new documentary series titled Before We Was We: Madness by Madness, a inside and comprehensive look at the popular British ska band known as Madness, which originally formed in 1976. We're only now catching up with this trailer - but it's really worth a look. "The docu-series traces the humble beginnings of the band that would go on to set the record for the biggest audience ever for the BBC's Live New Year's Eve Broadcast – the most watched TV music event of 2018, and perform on top of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations. Throughout their career, Madness have had 10 UK top ten albums, 15 top ten singles and have won a multitude of awards including a prestigious Ivor Novello. And the story isn't over yet." What a tease. Before We Was We: Madness by Madness will be released as a three-part series and it's already available in the UK now through BT TV. Looks good - check out some footage from the series below.

Trailer for Bill Jones & Ben Timlett's doc Before We Was We: Madness by Madness, from YouTube:

AMC's Before We Was We: Madness by Madness is an enthralling slice of music history. A new docu-series featuring original footage and interviews with Madness band members past and present including Chris Foreman, Mike "Barso" Barson, Lee "Thommo" Thompson, Graham "Suggs" McPherson, Daniel "Woody" Woodgate, Mark "Bedders" Bedford, Carl "Chas Smash" Smyth, regaling stories from their 40-year career together as the band Madness. Set during a time of cultural and political upheaval, the docuseries offers a captivating insight into a post-war Britain, which has changed beyond recognition alongside the band’s inevitable rise to the top of the charts, pop fame and fortune against the backdrop of the ska, punk and new wave revolution. Before We Was We: Madness by Madness is co-directed by filmmakers Bill Jones & Ben Timlett, both co-directors of the doc films Anatomy of a Liar, Boom Bust Boom, and An Accidental Studio previously. Produced by Bill and Ben Productions. AMC TV in the UK will debut the doc Before We Was We: Madness by Madness starting on May 1st. You can watch now via BT TV. No US release is set yet.