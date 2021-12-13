Official Trailer for 'Book of Love' with Sam Claflin & Verónica Echegui

"Have you ever had a week where… where everything made sense?" Amazon Prime Video has debuted an official trailer for Book of Love, a romantic comedy set in Mexico. This hasn't premiered anywhere before, and will be available for streaming in February of 2022. This Valentine's Day, uptight English writer Henry discovers that his dull, failing novel has become a smashing success in Mexico, where the Spanish translator Maria has rewritten it into a spicy erotic thriller. Opposites attract as the two are thrown together and travel through Mexico on a book tour. Sam Claflin stars as the writer, and Verónica Echegui co-stars as the translator Maria, with a cast including Horacio Garcia Rojas, Antonia Clarke, Melissa Pino, Giovani Florido, and Galya Vidal. This looks super cheesy, but also kind of kinky and quite fun? I like how he has to deal with heap loads of attraction and how this makes him think differently about the way he was living.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Analeine Cal y Mayor's Book of Love, direct from YouTube:

This Valentine's Day, uptight English writer Henry discovers that his dull, failing novel has become a smashing success in Mexico, where Spanish translator Maria has rewritten it into a spicy erotic read. Opposites attract as the two travel through Mexico on a book tour in Book of Love. Book of Love is directed by Mexican filmmaker Analeine Cal y Mayor, director of the films The Boy Who Smells Like Fish and La Voz de un Sueño previously. The screenplay is written by David Quantick and Analeine Cal y Mayor. It's produced by Naysun Alae-Carew, Maxime Cottray, Michael Knowles, Allan Niblo, Richard Alan Reid, Nick Spicer, Matt Williams. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Amazon will debut Book of Love streaming on Prime Video starting February 4th, 2022 early next year. Looking good?