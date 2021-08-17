Official Trailer for 'Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster' Doc

"He was Uncle Boris." Shout Factory has revealed an official trailer for Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster, a documentary about the horror icon - actor Boris Karloff. He passed away back in 1969, but has left a remarkable legacy that still lives on today. Karloff is best known for his role as "The Monster" in the classic horror films Frankenstein (1931), Bride of Frankenstein (1935), and also Son of Frankenstein (1939). This documentary examines his extraordinary 60-year career in the entertainment industry, as well as his continuing influence as a horror icon. Directed by Thomas Hamilton and co-produced and co-written by Ron MacCloskey, the film provides a riveting depiction of Karloff and the genre he helped define through exclusive interviews with his daughter, Sarah Karloff, and many filmmakers he influenced, including Peter Bogdanovich, Guillermo del Toro, Christopher Plummer, John Landis, Roger Corman and Kevin Brownlow. It features the original song "Frankenstein's Lament" by famed jazz bassist Jay Leonhart. Take a look below.

Official trailer for Thomas Hamilton's doc Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster, on YouTube:

Beginning right before his debut as Frankenstein's creation, Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster compellingly explores the life and legacy of a cinema legend, presenting a perceptive history of the genre he personified. His films were long derided as hokum and attacked by the censors. But his phenomenal popularity and pervasive influence endures, inspiring some of our greatest actors and directors into the 21st Century – among them Guillermo Del Toro, Ron Perlman, Roger Corman & John Landis all of whom and many more contribute their personal insights and anecdotes. Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster is directed by Scottish filmmaker Thomas Hamilton, director of the two Leslie Howard docs, The Man Who Gave a Damn and The Mystery of Flight 777, previously, as well as a number of shorts and other projects. Produced by Thomas Hamilton and Ron MacCloskey. Shout Factory will release this Boris Karloff doc in select US theaters starting on September 17th, 2021 coming soon. Visit the film's official website.