Official Trailer for 'Brazen' Murder Mystery Thriller with Alyssa Milano

"Careful, Grace. Reign in your over-active imagination. Or I will do it for you." Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for Brazen, a murder mystery thriller adapted from "Brazen Virtue" by Nora Roberts. Grace, a prominent mystery writer and crime expert, hurries to her family home in Washington, D.C., after her estranged sister summons her. But when her sister is killed and her double life as a webcam performer is revealed, Grace ignores the warnings of the detective and gets involved in the case… Which doesn't sound like a good idea? But "true crime" is popular these days! So why not? Alyssa Milano stars as Grace, along with Sam Page, Malachi Weir, Barry W. Levy, Colleen Wheeler, Lossen Chambers, and Matthew Finlan. This looks like the weekly "crime drama" TV special, not anything worthwhile to watch in theaters.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Monika Mitchell's Brazen, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Prominent mystery writer and crime expert, Grace (Alyssa Milano), hurries back to her family home in Washington, D.C. because her estranged sister summons her. When her sister is killed and her double life as a webcam performer is revealed, Grace ignores the warnings of cool-headed detective Ed (Sam Page) and gets involved in the case. Brazen, formerly known as Deadly Desires, is directed by writer / filmmaker Monika Mitchell, director of the films Witness, Break a Leg, John Apple Jack, and The Knight Before Christmas previously. The screenplay is written by Suzette Couture, Donald Martin, and Edithe Swensen. Based on the novel by Nora Roberts. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Mitchell's Brazen streaming on Netflix starting January 13th, 2022. Anyone interested?