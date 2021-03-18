Official Trailer for 'Brewmance' Doc Film About the Soul of Craft Beer

"We need to have beer!" An official trailer has arrived for another beer documentary called Brewmance, from filmmaker / beer aficionado Christo Bock. This profiles the localized craft beer movement that began in America and has gone on to take over the entire world. "Craft Beer" began with a group of restless home-brewers searching for something real and flavorful; it's become a global phenomenon of taste. That spirit of rebellion and innovation exists in two groups of home-brewers from Long Beach, California who will soon open their own breweries. With the insight & commentary of legendary brewers like Ken Grossman (Sierra Nevada), Fritz Maytag (Anchor Brewing), Charlie Papazian, Vinnie Cilurzo (Russian River), Sam Calagione (Dogfish Head), Jim Koch (Boston Brewing) and others, Brewmance reveals "the soul of craft beer in the heart of America." It looks like a great doc on how it's not really as easy as you think to make your own beer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Christo Brock's documentary Brewmance, direct from Vimeo:

The American Craft Beer movement began with a group of restless homebrewers searching for something genuine and flavorful. Today it has evolved into a complete redefinition of beer and an international cultural phenomenon. That uniquely American spirit of rebellion and innovation survives in two groups of homebrewers from Long Beach, California who are looking to open their own breweries and bring their beers to the world. These include a Christian father-son team who grew close over making beer and a retired rock star looking for the “quiet" existence of a brewery owner. Brewmance is directed by American producer / filmmaker Christo Brock, director of the doc Touch the Wall previously, as well as some TV movies. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Brewmance will be released direct-to-VOD worldwide starting on April 13th this spring. For more info, visit the film's official website.