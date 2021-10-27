Official Trailer for 'Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road' Documentary

"That must've been a really exciting time." "It was…" Screen Media Films has revealed an official trailer for a documentary titled Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, from acclaimed doc filmmaker Brent Wilson (no relation to Brian). The doc film is the definitive look at the career of The Beach Boys musician Brian Wilson. He doesn't like to do interviews, so they came up with a different idea. When Rolling Stone editor and longtime friend Jason Fine drops by the L.A. home of songwriter, producer and Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, Fine suggests they cruise around the city he knows so well to visit old haunts and give Brian the opportunity to reflect on his life and music. This film is the result of that experience. "This entertaining, informative, at times heart-tugging road trip provides both a first-hand, intimate look into Wilson's storied life and further inspiration to anyone who has been touched by his music." Sounds good! Wilson has been a part of a few films recently - Love & Mercy + the docs Echo in the Canyon and Making Pet Sounds. Tune in.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Brent Wilson's doc Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, from YouTube:

In this documentary, join The Beach Boy's Brian Wilson on an intimate journey through his legendary career as he reminisces with Rolling Stone editor and longtime friend, Jason Fine. Featuring a new song written and performed by Wilson and interviews with Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Nick Jonas, Linda Perry, Jim James, Gustavo Dudamel and Al Jardine. Including Brian Wilson and Jim James' original song, recorded specifically for the film, "Right Where I Belong". Long Promised Road is directed by doc filmmaker Brent Wilson (no relation), director of the films The Last Reunion: A Gathering of Heroes, Scouting Camp: Next Olympic Hopeful, + Streetlight Harmonies previously. Produced by Tim Headington and Theresa Steele Page for Ley Line Entertainment, and Brent Wilson. This initially premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Screen Media will debut Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 19th, 2021 this fall. For more info, visit the film's official site.