Official Trailer for 'Bulletproof' Doc Questioning American Violence

"Artfully meditative." Grasshopper Film has unveiled an official trailer for an indie documentary film titled Bulletproof, which first debuted last year at a number of film festivals including Hot Docs, DokuFest, and the Philadelphia, Camden, and Maryland Film Festivals. The chilling film is about the response of American schools to gun violence. "What does it mean to be safe in school in the United States? Safe from what, and from whom? Bulletproof poses and complicates these questions through a provocative exploration of fear and American violence." Todd Chandler's doc explores the complexities of violence in schools by looking at the strategies employed to prevent it. Lockdown drills, teacher firearms training, metal detector screenings, and school safety trade shows. The film then wonders "what these rituals reflect back at us, looking beyond immediate causes and responses to mass shootings in a cinematic meditation on the array of forces that shape the culture of violence in the United States." A very good question we should be thinking about more.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Todd Chandler's documentary Bulletproof, direct from YouTube:

Bulletproof is directed by editor / filmmaker Todd Chandler, director of the narrative feature Flood Tide previously, as well as a few shorts and lots of editing work. This initially premiered at the Hot Docs Film Festival last year, and also played at numerous other fests including Dok Leipzig & Dokufest. Grasshopper Film will debut Chandler's Bulletproof doc in select US theaters (NY's Metrograph) on October 29th, 2021. For info, visit the film's official site.