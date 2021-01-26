Official Trailer for 'Bullied' Doc Examining Causes and Consequences

"Very clear that there's a contagion effect…" Global Digital Releasing has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary titled Bullied, the latest doc film made by philosophy professor Dr. Thomas Keith. A really powerful film, Bullied traces bullying and the effects of bullying, but also the methods and programs that have proven efficacious in reducing bullying. This award-winning documentary discusses the reasons for, consequences of, and solutions to bullying taking place in schools, and across social media platforms where cyber-bullying is at an all time high. This looks like a compelling follow-up to the other key bullying doc called, of course, Bully from 2012. Sadly no matter how many films they make and how much they try to confront bullying, it rages on… But hopefully this film sheds some new light on how to deal with and stop it.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Thomas Keith's doc Bullied, direct from YouTube:

Bullied is "a timely and important documentary" (Utah Film Festival & Awards) that examines the causes and consequences of bullying, along with proposed solutions from experts around the nation. Through intimate interviews with victims of bullying, including family members who have lost children to suicide in the wake of bullying, filmmaker Dr. Thomas Keith's Bullied takes an unflinching look at the terrors and urgency of tackling the problem of bullying around the world. Bullied is directed by professor / filmmaker Dr. Thomas Keith, director of the doc film The Empathy Gap: Masculinity and the Courage to Change previously, who also teaches philosophy and gender studies. The film was screened as a work-in-progress at last year's Sundance Film Festival but hasn't premiered elsewhere since. Global Digital Releasing will debut Keith's Bullied streaming on Amazon Prime starting on February 12th, 2021 this winter. Worth a watch?