Official Trailer for Canadian Indie 'Beans' About a Young Mohawk Girl

"If we want respect, we have to behave respectfully!" An official Canadian trailer has debuted for an indie film titled Beans, which originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year to quite a bit of acclaim. Nominated for Best Picture at the Canadian Screen Awards, Beans is a coming-of-age tale set during the 78-day Oka Crisis in Quebec in 1990. Inspired by true events, the film is about a Mohawk girl on the cusp of adolescence who must grow up fast and become her own kind of warrior during the armed stand-off known as the 1990 Oka Crisis in Canada near Montreal. "Timely and touching, Beans is a powerful reminder of the resilience, beauty, and love Indigenous communities hold." The film stars Kiawentiio as Beans, and joined by Violah Beauvais, Rainbow Dickerson, Joel Montgrand, Paulina Alexis, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Jay Cardinal Villeneuve, and Taio Gélinas. This film earned some rave reviews out of TIFF and looks like one of many worthy films ushering in the "Native cinema renaissance." Catch the first look below.

Here's the first official Canadian trailer (+ poster) for Tracey Deer's Beans, from YouTube (via ET):

From TIFF: "Inspired by her own childhood, writer-director Tracey Deer’s debut feature tells the story of a young Mohawk girl in Kanehsatà:ke amidst the 1990 Oka Crisis. A refreshing look at the lives of Indigenous youth and families that’s told with heartbreaking honesty, the film brings awareness to the oppression and discrimination Indigenous people continue to face 30 years later. While the ongoing standoff forces her to grow up faster than she deserves, 12-year-old Beans (Kiawentiio, in a phenomenal performance) is bright and brave as she cares for her younger sister and discovers herself and her place in the community." Beans is directed by Mohawk filmmaker Tracey Deer, making her first narrative film after a number of docs including One More River: The Deal That Split the Cree, Mohawk Girls, and Club Native, and the TV series "Mohawk Girls" as well. The screenplay is written by Tracey Deer and Meredith Vuchnich. It's produced by Anne-Marie Gélinas. This initially premiered at last year's Toronto Film Festival, and it played at this year's Cinequest Film Festival. The film will open in Canada starting May 14th. No US release date has been set.