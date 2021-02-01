Official Trailer for Carlos López Estrada's Ensemble Film 'Summertime'

"Have you forgotten where we are!?" Good Deed Ent. has released an official trailer for Summertime, one of the Opening Night films at last year's Sundance Film Festival. This ensemble piece features poetry and performances by 25 young Angelenos, in stories that intersect and intertwine as they make their way around the city. Born of the director's mind-blowing interaction with a workshop where performers from across the City of Angels recited fearlessly personal texts, the project was structured so that their voices could shine as well as coalesce in the context of a larger, unified, and gloriously moving narrative experiment — part urban musical and part sociological art. It is a showcase of young spoken word artists directed by Blindspotting's Carlos López Estrada, who carefully brings together their voices in one vibrant feature film. Starring Tyris Winter, Marquesha Babers, Maia Mayor, Austin Antoine, Bryce Banks, Amaya Blankenship, Bene't Benton, Gordon Ip, & Jason Alvarez. It's a thoroughly upbeat and outspoken film, with a few jaw-dropping scenes.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Carlos López Estrada's Summertime, direct from GDE's YouTube:

Over the course of a hot summer day in Los Angeles, the lives of 25 young Angelenos intersect. Featuring poetry written & performed by: A skating guitarist, a tagger, two wannabe rappers, an exasperated fast-food worker, a limo driver—they all weave in and out of each other’s stories. Through poetry they express life, love, heartache, family, home, and fear. One of them just wants to find someplace that still serves good cheeseburgers. Summertime is directed by Mexican-American filmmaker Carlos López Estrada, his second feature film after making Blindspotting, and numerous music videos and shorts previously. Each of the participants is credited for writing their own poetry in the film. This originally premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival, and also played at the Milwaukee Film Festival. Good Deed Ent. will release López Estrada's Summertime sometime later in 2021 - no exact date is set yet. Visit their website for more details.