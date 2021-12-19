Official Trailer for 'Charli XCX: Alone Together' Doc About the Singer

"It's just you, alone, with your issues." Greenwich Ent. has revealed a trailer for music documentary Charli XCX: Alone Together, which originally premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. This was made by the English singer known as "Charlie XCX" (real name: Charlotte Emma Aitchison), after she went into lockdown at the start of the pandemic in 2020. "Charli XCX, a pop star in quarantine embarks on a whirlwind journey making an album in 40 days that tests her creative and emotional limits and unites a global community of vulnerable LGBTQ+ fans." It follows the 5 week process of making the album 'how i’m feeling now'. From one review: "All these individual stories add up to one big reminder of music's healing power… 'We are all, in some way, going through exactly the same thing. In a time where we were forced to be apart, we felt connected in ways we never have before.' Alone, then, but also together." A good message to share. Not sure if this will be exciting for anyone that isn't already a Charli fan, but it's worth a look anyway.

Here's the official trailer for Bradley & Pablo's doc Charli XCX: Alone Together, direct from YouTube:

Seeking solace in music during the COVID-19 pandemic, global pop star Charli XCX asks her fans to help her make an album while quarantined at home. Charli embarks on a creative and emotional journey as she confronts mental health issues, rekindles her relationship with her boyfriend, connects with her fans, and ultimately produces the music for her latest album 'how i'm feeling now' (out now). Charli XCX: Alone Together is directed by filmmaker Bradley Bell, currently a music video director now making his feature directorial debut with this. Co-directed by Pablo Jones-Soler (as "Bradley & Pablo" together). Produced by Charli with Snoot Entertainment and Dangerous Baby Productions. This first premiered at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Greenwich Ent. will release the Charli XCX: Alone Together doc in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 28th, 2022 coming soon next month. Who's interested in watching?