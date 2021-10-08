Official Trailer for 'Cicada' About a Summer Fling Between Two Men

"Try not to care what the world thinks about us. Because this is real for me." Strand Releasing has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama titled Cicada, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Matt Fifer. This played at numerous LGBT film festivals last year, including Outfest, Out on Screen, OUTshine, Zinentiendo, Queer Screen Sydney, and Frameline in San Fran. Cicada follows Ben, a young bisexual man, as he comes out to the world and develops an intense relationship with Sam, a closeted man struggling with deep wounds of his own. As the summer progresses and their intimacy grows, their pasts begin to crawl to the surface. Written & directed by Matt Fifer, who also stars in the film as Ben, with Sheldon Brown, Sandra Bauleo, Cobie Smulders, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, Michael Potts, Scott Adsit, and David Burtka. This looks quite tender and lovely, and decidedly honest about relationships and their challenges.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Fifer's Cicada, direct from Strand's YouTube:

After a string of unsuccessful and awkward encounters with women, Ben goes "back on the dick." Cicada follows Ben (Matt Fifer), a young bisexual man, as he comes out to the world and soon develops an intense relationship with Sam (Sheldon D. Brown), a man of color struggling with deep wounds of his own. As the summer progresses and their intimacy grows, Ben's past crawls to the surface. Cicada is both written and directed by filmmaker Matt Fifer, making his feature directorial debut with this film after one other short previously. Co-directed by Kieran Mulcare. This first premiered at the Vancouver Queer Film Festival last year, and played at numerous other LGBT film festivals last year. Strand Releasing will debut Fifer's Cicada in select US theaters starting October 29th, 2021 this fall. For more info, visit their official site. Curious?