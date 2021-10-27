Official Trailer for Cliche 'Deadlock' Action Thriller with Bruce Willis

"This is my legacy." Saban Films has unveiled the official trailer for Deadlock, another "why did you make this film, Bruce!?" action thriller starring Bruce Willis. We keep posting these trailers for bad Bruce Willis films because they're so remarkably bad and yet he keeps starring in them over and over and over. Deadlock stars Willis as Ron Whitlock, described as a wanted criminal leading a team of mercenaries on a mission of vengeance. Convinced that the government is working against them, the merciless group brutally seizes an energy plant and holds everyone inside hostage. So uh, he's a bad guy this time? Patrick Muldoon plays a retired army ranger who must take them out to save a nearby town. The cast includes Matthew Marsden, Lorenzo Antonucci, Ava Paloma, and Jared Bankens. Yeah, this looks as bad as it sounds - just watch the kick ass short film called Deadlock instead. And why is Willis wearing that strange scarf the entire time?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jared Cohn's Deadlock, direct from YouTube:

Bruce Willis stars as Ron Whitlock, a wanted criminal leading a team of mercenaries on a mission of vengeance. Convinced that the government is working against them, the merciless group brutally seizes an energy plant and holds everyone inside hostage. With a nearby town on the brink of massive flooding and destruction, it's up to one retired elite army ranger Mack Karr (Patrick Muldoon) to save thousands of innocent lives before it's too late. Deadlock is directed by American filmmaker Jared Cohn, director of many various B-movies all the time including Underground Lizard People, Buddy Hutchins, God's Club, Little Dead Rotting Hood, Devil's Domain, Death Pool, After School Special, Atlantic Rim: Resurrection, Alien Predator, Devil's Revenge, Shark Season, Killer Advice, and A Stalker in the House previously. The screenplay is written by Jared Cohn and Cam Cannon. Produced by Corey Large and Johnny Messner. Saban Films will debut Cohn's Deadlock in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 3rd, 2021. Anyone?