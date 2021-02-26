First Trailer for Coming-of-Age-with-Grief Indie Gem 'Sophie Jones'

"Death is weird." Oscilloscope Labs has revealed an official trailer for the indie coming-of-age drama titled Sophie Jones, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Jessie Barr. This premiered at a few film festivals last year, and it's getting a virtual release coming up soon in March. Inspired by true experiences of grief, girlhood, and growing up, Sophie Jones provides a stirring portrait of a 16-year old trying to figure out life. "Stunned by the untimely death of her mother and struggling with the myriad challenges of teendom, Sophie tries everything she can to feel something again, while holding herself together, in this sensitive, acutely realized, and utterly relatable coming-of-age story." Starring Jessica Barr as Sophie, with Skyler Verity, Claire Manning, Charlie Jackson, and Dave Roberts. This looks like a worthwhile indie gem.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jessie Barr's Sophie Jones, direct from YouTube:

Inspired by true experiences of grief, girlhood, and growing up, Jessie Barr’s Sophie Jones provides a stirring portrait of a sixteen year old. Stunned by the untimely death of her mother and struggling with the myriad challenges of teendom, Sophie (played with striking immediacy by the director’s cousin Jessica Barr) tries everything she can to feel something again, while holding herself together, in this sensitive, acutely realized, and utterly relatable coming-of-age story. Sophie Jones is directed by American actress / filmmaker Jessie Barr, making her feature directorial debut after a few shorts and the series "OM City" previously. The screenplay is by Jessica Barr and Jessie Barr. It's produced by Jessica Barr, Jessie Barr, Joe Dinnen, and Lindsay Friedman. This originally premiered at last year's Deauville Film Festival. Oscope Labs will release Barr's Sophie Jones in "virtual cinemas" starting on March 2nd. For more info, visit their site.