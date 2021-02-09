Official Trailer for Construction Thriller 'Concrete Plans' Set in Wales

"Gimme the money. I can kill ya and take it. Or I can just take it. It's your call…" Dark Sky has unveiled a new US trailer for the British thriller Concrete Plans, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Will Jewell. This first premiered at Frightfest in the UK last year, and already opened over there last fall. High in the remote Welsh mountains, five builders are brought in to renovate a sprawling old farmhouse. When their employer tries to cheat them out of a job, this rugged crew of five workmen turn first on him then each other, leading to a bloody confrontation. Concrete Plans stars Goran Bogdan, Kevin Guthrie, Chris Reilly, Amber Rose Revah, Charley Palmer Rothwell, Steve Speirs, and William Thomas. This looks like it gets brutal fast, which it seems is the point of the plot as everything spirals out of control.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Will Jewell's Concrete Plans, from Dark Sky's YouTube:

And here's the original UK trailer from last year for Will Jewell's Concrete Plans, also on YouTube:

High up in the remote Welsh mountains, five builders are brought together to renovate a sprawling old farmhouse. Housed in mouldy portacabins, tensions soon simmer between the men and the self-entitled aristocratic homeowner, as well as amongst the rag tag group of men themselves. World-weary old timer Dave and kindly Foreman Bob try to keep the peace. But his nephew Steve falls under the malign influence of bigot Jim, the pair taking a dislike to Viktor, a Ukranian labourer. As the harsh weather closes in and payments are late, tempers fray. Blood is spilled. And as all the blue-collar men are confronted with an increasingly dark spiral of moral choices, Jim makes an astonishing proposition. Concrete Plans is both written & directed by British filmmaker Will Jewell, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. This originally premiered at Frightfest last year, and opened in the UK in the fall. Dark Sky Films will release Jewell's Concrete Plans on VOD in the US sometime in the spring. Who wants to watch?