Official Trailer for Country-in-Chaos Survival Film 'American Refugee'

"I know you're scared, so are we…" EPIX has unveiled the trailer for a film called American Refugee, the latest from filmmaker Ali LeRoi, who last made The Obituary of Tunde Johnson. This is actually a made-for-TV movie, produced by Blumhouse Television, and kind of looks like The Purge meets a zombie movie. A family seeks shelter in a neighbor’s bunker, while the American economy is in collapse and the nation under martial law. There, they find the danger inside is potentially greater than the danger outside. Starring Erika Alexander & Derek Luke, with Sam Trammell, Zamani Wilder, Jessi Case, Vince Mattis, Charity Jordan, and Peyton Jackson. This all looks so obvious and cheesy. As much as this kind of story is worth telling (also see: New Order), this is an uninspired way to talk about survival in America. Meh. The whole "the real threat is not from the outside, but from inside" trope is so unexciting. Give me something different.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ali LeRoi's American Refugee, direct from YouTube:

In the midst of societal collapse and martial law in America, Greg & Helen Taylor (Derek Luke & Erika Alexander) are faced with protecting their family from the anarchy of the outside world. As a last resort, the family takes shelter in a neighbor's bunker where their fate lies in the hands of the family patriarch (Sam Trammell), a survivalist, whose mercy lasts only as long as they prove themselves useful. Supplies are scarce, and when tensions rise, no one knows who can really be trusted. American Refugee is directed by veteran producer / writer / filmmaker Ali LeRoi, making his second feature film following The Obituary of Tunde Johnson previously, along with lots of TV work including eps of "Are We There Yet?", "Survivor's Remorse", and "The Oversharer". The screenplay is co-written by Allison Buckmelter & Nicolas Buckmelter. Produced by Blumhouse Television & EPIX. Paramount will debut LeRoi's American Refugee direct-to-VOD + streaming on EPIX starting December 10th, 2021 later this fall. Anyone curious about this film or not?