Official Trailer for 'Dead Asleep' Doc About the Sleepwalking Murder

"It's almost impossible to wake up a sleepwalker." Hulu has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled Dead Asleep, which (according to Hulu) puts "a ground-breaking new spin on the true-crime genre." From the award-winning director of Abducted in Plain Sight, Dead Asleep will take you through the true story of when a case of sleepwalking turned murder. The film follows and shares exclusive footage of the case of Randy Herman Jr., a man convicted of murdering his roommate, which he says he committed while sleepwalking in 2017. Crazy! This is for real?! It reminds me of the doc A Glitch in the Matrix, but that story is a bit scarier. This one seems fascinating. "Pulse Films has secured exclusive access to Herman and his family, the defense and prosecution attorneys, journalists who covered the case, forensic psychiatrists and world experts in violent parasomnia (sleep-walking) to give viewers an inside look at the shocking twists and turns of the controversial crime." Oooh okay I'm definitely curious, it looks seriously compelling.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Skye Borgman's doc Dead Asleep, from Hulu's YouTube:

In a ground-breaking new spin on the true-crime genre, the documentary Dead Asleep flips the traditional thriller narrative to explore a deeper and more troubling mystery: Did a remorseful Randy Herman Jr. really commit a brutal murder in his sleep, or was it a convenient cover story? Pulse Films has secured exclusive access to Herman and his family, the defense and prosecution attorneys, journalists who covered the case, forensic psychiatrists and world experts in violent parasomnia (sleep-walking) to give viewers an inside look at the shocking twists and turns of the controversial crime. Dead Asleep is directed by acclaimed cinematographer / filmmaker Skye Borgman, director of the docs Junk Dreams and Abducted in Plain Sight previously. Produced by Sandrine Magloire-Szlasa. It hasn't premiered at fests or elsewhere, as far as we know. Hulu will debut Dead Asleep streaming starting on December 16th, 2021. Intriguing?