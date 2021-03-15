Official Trailer for 'Disintegration Loops' Doc About William Basinski

"Trying to make something from nothing…" An early festival promo trailer has debuted for a documentary film titled Disintegration Loops, which is premiering at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival this week. The film is a 45-minute doc, directed by David Wexler, about the "avant-garde composer" William Basinski. It was made while they were quarantined in the midst of COVID-19. All of the interviews are shot on Zoom, interspersed with dramatically eerie shots of an almost empty NYC at the outset of the pandemic. Along with tons of archival footage. As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 looms near, Basinski contemplates the enduring legacy of his album "The Disintegration Loops" (his elegy to the 2001 Attacks) during the 2020 pandemic. This is yet another "made during the pandemic" creation, but I'm intrigued. Seems poetic and philosophical.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Wexler's Disintegration Loops, from YouTube:

Disintegration Loops is directed by producer / filmmaker David Wexler, director of the feature films Evil Weed, The Stand Up, Turtle Island, Anchors, and Last Supper previously, as well as the doc Vigilante: The Incredible True Story of Curtis Sliwa and the Guardian Angels. This is premiering at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival this month in the "24 Beats Per Second" section. No other official release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for more.