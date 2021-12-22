MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Disney Animation's 'Far From the Tree' Short Film

December 22, 2021
Disney Animation has unveiled a trailer for the short film Far From the Tree, which will be available for streaming on Disney+ later this week. You might've already seen this short if you went to see Encanto in the cinema, as it played in front of showings of that Disney Animation movie when it opened last month. In Far From the Tree, curiosity gets the better of a young raccoon whose frustrated parent attempts to keep them both safe. They will learn that while there is reason to be fearful, as danger lurks around every corner, it is still possible to live with an open heart. There's no voice cast, as this one doesn't have any voices anyway, just a couple of cute raccoons that go on an adventure around the Pacific Northwest. It's made by Natalie Nourigat, who also made Exchange Student in Disney's "Short Circuit" series. Meet the two raccoons below.

Here's the official trailer for Disney Animation's short film Far From the Tree, direct from YouTube:

Parenting is tough, especially when the stakes are so high. On an idyllic beach in the Pacific Northwest, curiosity gets the better of a young raccoon whose frustrated parent attempts to keep them both safe. Far From the Tree is written & directed by American animation filmmaker Natalie Nourigat, who works as a story artist at Disney Animation (on Ralph Breaks the Internet, Raya and the Last Dragon, Encanto). She also directed the Exchange Student short film as part of Disney's "Short Circuit" experimental animation series. This short is produced by Ruth Strother. Featuring music by Nami Melumad. This initially premiered at the 2021 Annecy Film Festival, and also played in front of showings of Disney Animation's Encanto this fall. Disney debuts Far From the Tree streaming on Disney+ starting December 24th, 2021. Look good?

