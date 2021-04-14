Official Trailer for Disney's 'Launchpad' feat. Six Original Short Films

"For the first time, I didn't feel so alone…" Disney has released an official trailer for a new short film series steaming on Disney+ called Launchpad. "Discover the magic that connects us." Bold new storytelling from six new filmmakers with unique perspectives in Disney's Launchpad, arriving in May. The series will feature six different shorts at launch - titled: American Eid, Dinner is Served, Growing Fangs, The Last of the Chupacabras, Let's Be Tigers, and The Little Prince(ss). Much like the Pixar SparkShorts series, they want to tell us stories that we don't usually hear - from a diverse set of voices, about underrepresented people trying to be themselves. Most of them are about teens or kids - one of them is about a half human / half vampire, one of them is about a Mexican-American struggling to carry on her traditions, one of them is about a 7-year-old Chinese kid who loves ballet. This trailer features footage from all six shorts cut together. We love featuring short films on this site, and I'm glad that Disney is highlighting them, as they're always a great way for filmmakers to showcase their talent without all the cost of making a full-length feature. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Disney+'s Launchpad short film series, direct from YouTube:

The short films and filmmakers in this first season of the series are: American Eid (dir. by Aqsa Altaf) - Ameena, a Muslim Pakistani immigrant, wakes up on Eid to find out that she has to go to school. Homesick and heartbroken, she goes on a mission to make Eid a public-school holiday, and in the process, reconnects with her older sister, and embraces her new home, while her new home embraces her. Dinner is Served (dir. by Hao Zheng) - A Chinese student at an elite U.S. boarding school realizes excellence is not enough when he tries out for a leadership position no international student has ever applied for. Growing Fangs (dir. by Ann Marie Pace) - Val Garcia, a Mexican-American teen who is half human/half vampire, has had to keep her identity a secret from both worlds. But when her human best friend shows up at her monster-infested school, she has to confront her truth, her identity, and herself. The Last of the Chupacabras (dir. by Jessica Mendez Siqueiros) - In a world where culture has nearly ceased to exist, one lone Mexican-American struggling to carry on her traditions unknowingly summons a dark and ancient creature to protect her. Let's Be Tigers (dir. by Stefanie Abel Horowitz) - Avalon's not ready to process the loss of her mother, but when she’s put in charge of a 4-year-old for one night, she finds more comfort than she ever could have expected. The Little Prince(ss) (dir. by Moxie Peng) - When Gabriel, a 7-year-old Chinese kid who loves ballet, becomes friends with Rob, another Chinese kid from school, a dad gets suspicious about Gabriel's feminine behavior and decides to intervene. All the shorts will be streaming on Disney+ starting May 28th.