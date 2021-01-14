Official Trailer for Disney's Squirrel and Girl Movie 'Flora and Ulysses'

"I'm here about the squirrel." Disney has revealed an official full-length trailer for Flora and Ulysses, a cute animal adventure movie for the whole family. Witness the tail of an unexpected hero. Matilda Lawler stars in the film as Flora, a 10-year-old comic book loving girl dealing with her parents recent divorce. She is jolted into action when the neighbor runs over a squirrel with a vacuum cleaner. The squirrel’s brush with death causes him to develop superpowers, allowing him to understand humans and become smarter. Flora then the squirrel Ulysses after the vacuum cleaner accident. And together they save the world. Also starring Alyson Hannigan, Ben Schwartz, Anna Deavere Smith, Danny Pudi, Janeane Garofolo, Kate McCucci, Benjamin Evans Ainsworth, and John Kassir as the voice of Ulysses. This looks way better than it should! And I dig the music in this trailer - it's a bit funky, but fits right in with this amusing story.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Lena Khan's Flora and Ulysses, direct from Disney's YouTube:

The film is based on the Newbery Award-winning book about 10-year-old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers, which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora's life--and her outlook--forever. Flora and Ulysses is directed by Canadian filmmaker Lena Khan, director of the film The Tiger Hunter and a few other shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Brad Copeland, based on Kate DiCamillo's novel "Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures". Disney debuts Flora and Ulysses streaming starting February 19th, 2021.