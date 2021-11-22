Official Trailer for 'DMX: Don't Try to Understand' Music Doc on HBO

"My goal is to… be an inspiration to someone that I don't know." HBO has unveiled the official trailer for the music documentary film DMX: Don't Try to Understand, another one of the Music Box doc series offerings arriving this fall. This recently premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival, and is debuting on HBO starting this week. "Turn your pain into words." Don’t Try to Understand, an original documentary, follows a year in the life of the late rapper as he worked to rebuild his career and reconnect with family and fans. The original title of this was Don't Try to Understand: A Year in the Life of Earl 'DMX' Simmons, following Earl "DMX" Simmons after he gets out of federal prison in 2019. "With an insurmountable debt owed to the IRS, an ever-growing family to feed, and immense pressure to return to the heights of yesteryear; the stakes couldn't be higher." If this is as good as the other documentaries in the Music Box series, it's a must watch.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Frierson & Slater's doc DMX: Don't Try to Understand, from YouTube:

A a no-holds-barred portrait of hip-hop's most tortured superstar. A deeply personal exploration of Faith, Addiction, Loyalty, Family, it chronicles a year in the life of a man with a burning desire to reconcile decisions of the past. Fresh out yet another bid in federal prison, 2019 finds Earl "DMX" Simmons at a crossroads. With an insurmountable debt owed to the IRS, an ever-growing family to feed, and immense pressure to return to the heights of yesteryear; the stakes couldn't be higher. We follow as he navigates this difficult circumstance: from re-acclimating to society in the midst of a grueling nationwide tour, to reuniting with his estranged first-born son. The film is an intimate glimpse into a man whose future and legacy, livelihood, and liberty, are all on the line. DMX: Don't Try to Understand, also known as Don't Try to Understand: A Year in the Life of Earl "DMX" Simmons, is co-directed by Christopher Frierson & Clark Slater, both making their feature directorial debut. This just premiered at the DOC NYC Film Fest this fall. HBO debuts DMX: Don't Try to Understand streaming on HBO Max on November 25th, 2021.