Official Trailer for Doc Film 'LFG' About the US Women's Soccer Team

"Anything less than winning is a failure." CNN Films & HBO Max have unveiled the first official trailer for a documentary titled LFG, about the World Cup-winning U.S. Women's Soccer Team. This is premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival this month, and also playing at AFI Docs this summer, before streaming on HBO Max in just a few weeks. This riveting film follows Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O'Hara, Christen Press, Sam Mewis, and Julie Foudy, as they sue the United States Soccer Federation over pay discrimination. "A no-holds-barred, inside account of the U.S. women’s national team’s ongoing fight for equal pay." Described by Tribeca as "groundbreaking story that captures a defining moment in the lives of these women, and in the history of women’s sports and gender equality." It looks like an invigorating film about the fight for equality. That No Doubt song is just perfect for this trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Sean Fine & Andrea Nix's doc LFG, direct from HBO's YouTube:

Just three months before the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, all the players filed a class-action, gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, which sets the stage for LFG. The documentary film interweaves transcendent athletic performances, including a record-breaking World Cup victory in 2019, with the players’ ongoing pursuit for equal pay. LFG grants viewers unprecedented access to these game-changers as they meet the physical demands and pressures of being some of the world’s top athletes, while showcasing their courage, unflinching spirit and resiliency in an effort to create long-lasting social change with the biggest fight for women’s rights since Title IX. LFG is co-directed by the award-winning filmmakers Sean Fine & Andrea Nix, director of the doc films War Dance, Life According to Sam, and The Good Life previously. Produced by Abby Greensfelder with Sean Fine & Andrea Nix. This is premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival this year, and also playing at AFI Docs Festival. HBO will then debut the LFG doc streaming on HBO Max starting June 24th, 2021 this summer. For more info, visit their website.