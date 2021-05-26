MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Doc Film 'My Name is Bulger' About the Politician

May 26, 2021
"You would think he would be treated fairly, but it didn't work that way…" Discovery+ has debuted the first official trailer for a compelling doc film titled My Name is Bulger, about the Bulger family. The film follows former Massachusetts political figure William Bulger, younger brother of James "Whitey" Bulger, the notorious Boston crime boss. Most of us know who "Whitey" is, but not the rest of his family. Featuring intimate interviews with family and an exclusive conversation with James Bulger's girlfriend and partner, Catherine Greig, this documentary film strips away the hysteria of daily print headlines and nightly news bulletins to unfold the story of a unique American family who crave to be judged for who they are and what they’ve done, not what their infamous relative did. I don't know much about either, so this is an intriguing look at how we shouldn't be so quick to judge, and how sometimes your name name can change everything.

Here's the official trailer for Brendan J. Byrne's documentary My Name is Bulger, direct from YouTube:

Bill Bulger, now 85, was State Senate President for almost 20 years in Massachusetts. His older brother James 'Whitey' Bulger was a Boston gangster who was murdered in prison on October 30th, 2018, aged 89. My Name is Bulger weaves its way through the stories of both brothers and their respective rises and falls. The film strips away the hysteria of daily print headlines and nightly news bulletins to unfold the story of a unique American family who crave to be judged for who they are and what they’ve done, not what their infamous relative did. My Name is Bulger is directed by the producer / filmmaker Brendan J. Byrne, director of docs Ballybrando and One Million American Dreams previously. Produced by Trevor Birney and Andrew Tully. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Discovery will debut My Name is Bulger streaming on Discovery+ starting June 17th, 2021. Curious to learn more?

