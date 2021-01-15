Official Trailer for Doc Film 'Truth to Power' About System of a Down

"Can music change the world?" Oscilliscope Labs has revealed the trailer for Truth to Power, a doc film profiling the political side of the band System of a Down. The Grammy-winning lead singer of System of a Down, Serj Tankian, helps to awaken a political revolution, inspiring Armenia's struggle for democracy through his music and his message. Set to the propulsions of an original soundtrack composed by Serj, his critically acclaimed solo work, as well as the iconic music of System Of A Down, Truth to Power is also an artist portrait doc with a revealing look at the musician as he writes music—from inception to recording—and pursues ambitions outside of the band. It includes memories from legendary producer Rick Rubin on System Of A Down's early years and its unlikely breakthrough, the bandmates' candid insights about the splinters and highpoints for the group, and stories from Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello on his bond with Serj as social justice advocates and their "Axis of Justice" nonprofit. Hell yes! This looks fantastic.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Garin Hovannisian's doc Truth to Power, direct from YouTube:

Millions fill stadiums across the world for the sound of Serj Tankian, the Grammy-winning lead singer of System Of A Down. With exclusive interviews, adventures, and original footage personally filmed by Serj, Truth to Power allows audiences backstage access to an international rock star whose faith in music not only revolutionized heavy metal, but also world events. Throughout his life, the rock musician has pursued social justice, harnessing the power of his songs and celebrity for real political change. His voice is equally likely to take on American corporate greed as lambast the corrupt regime of his homeland. His decades-long campaign for formal U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide was finally approved by Congress last year. Governments hate him. People love him. Truth to Power is directed by the Armenian-American filmmaker Garin Hovannisian, director of the film 1915 and also the doc I Am Not Alone previously. This originally premiered at last year's Tribeca Film Festival. Oscilloscope Labs will debut Hovannisian's Truth to Power in "virtual cinemas" + select theaters starting February 19th. For more info, visit their website.