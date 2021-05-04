MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Doc 'Five Years North' About Immigrants in the US

by
May 4, 2021
Source: Vimeo

Five Years North Trailer

"I'm afraid. I hope to God they won't catch and deport me." Optimist Films has released a trailer for the documentary Five Years North, which originally premiered at last year's Full Frame Film Festival. It also played at last year's San Antonio Film Festival; the film opens first at the Film Forum cinema in NYC at the end of this month. Five Years North is the coming-of-age story of Luis, an undocumented Guatemalan boy who just arrived alone in New York City. He struggles to work, study, and evade Judy - the Cuban-American ICE officer patrolling his neighborhood. The directors say they "didn’‬t set out to make an immigration film‭," but after meeting Luis while working on another project, and followed him as he made his way up to NYC. It also took a while for them to get approval to film ICE. And the result is this moving film showing both sides.

Official trailer (+ posters) for Zach Ingrasci & Chris Temple's doc Five Years North, on Vimeo (via TFS):

Five Years North Poster

Five Years North Poster

Five Years North is the coming-of-age story of Luis, an undocumented Guatemalan boy who just arrived alone in New York City. He struggles to work, study, and evade Judy — the Cuban-American ICE officer patrolling his neighborhood. Five Years North is co-directed by American doc filmmakers Zach Ingrasci (co-founder of Optimist Films) & Chris Temple, both directors of the doc films Living on One Dollar and Salam Neighbor previously, as well as other short films and projects. It's produced by Jenna M. Kelly,Zach Ingrasci and Chris Temple. This initially premiered at the Full Frame Film Festival last year. Optimist Films will release Five Years North in select theaters (NY) starting on May 28th. Visit the film's official website.

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here