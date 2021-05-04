Official Trailer for Doc 'Five Years North' About Immigrants in the US

"I'm afraid. I hope to God they won't catch and deport me." Optimist Films has released a trailer for the documentary Five Years North, which originally premiered at last year's Full Frame Film Festival. It also played at last year's San Antonio Film Festival; the film opens first at the Film Forum cinema in NYC at the end of this month. Five Years North is the coming-of-age story of Luis, an undocumented Guatemalan boy who just arrived alone in New York City. He struggles to work, study, and evade Judy - the Cuban-American ICE officer patrolling his neighborhood. The directors say they "didn’‬t set out to make an immigration film‭," but after meeting Luis while working on another project, and followed him as he made his way up to NYC. It also took a while for them to get approval to film ICE. And the result is this moving film showing both sides.

Official trailer (+ posters) for Zach Ingrasci & Chris Temple's doc Five Years North, on Vimeo (via TFS):

Five Years North is the coming-of-age story of Luis, an undocumented Guatemalan boy who just arrived alone in New York City. He struggles to work, study, and evade Judy — the Cuban-American ICE officer patrolling his neighborhood. Five Years North is co-directed by American doc filmmakers Zach Ingrasci (co-founder of Optimist Films) & Chris Temple, both directors of the doc films Living on One Dollar and Salam Neighbor previously, as well as other short films and projects. It's produced by Jenna M. Kelly,Zach Ingrasci and Chris Temple. This initially premiered at the Full Frame Film Festival last year. Optimist Films will release Five Years North in select theaters (NY) starting on May 28th. Visit the film's official website.