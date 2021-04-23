Official Trailer for Doc 'It's Not a Burden' on Raising Elderly Parents

"Sweetheart, I might have to have a colonoscopy." Gravitas has released a trailer for a documentary called It's Not a Burden, or titled in full It's Not a Burden: The Humor and Heartache of Raising Elderly Parents. As the title indicates, it's a film about how people care for their parents when they get older and really need that support. This touching, funny, emotional film by Michelle Boyaner, chronicles her journey caring for her long-divorced parents (her mom battling dementia, and her father, a hoarder). Other families’ supporting storylines – of all races, genders and backgrounds, are expertly woven throughout, showing the universal and inevitable issues, we as a nation face around the topic of aging. "Leading with humor and heart, It's Not a Burden takes on the relatable struggles of elder-care, with truth, humor and compassion – exposing the multiple sides to this complex issue that affects so many while gently reminding us, we're not alone." Featuring an original score composed by Joanna Katcher, and songs by Danielle Ate The Sandwich.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michelle Boyaner's doc It's Not a Burden, direct from YouTube:

It's Not a Burden is an intimate, humorous, heartfelt journey into the stories of adult children navigating the challenges and joys of caring for their aging parents. Featuring filmmaker Michelle Boyaner’s complex and tender journey caring for her own parents, the film also provides a glimpse into the lives of several other families each with their own diverse backgrounds, unique challenges, and distinct personalities. The heartwarming film explores not only frustrations and fears, but also the many transformative bonds that happen when familial roles are reversed, friends support friends, and communities come together to help each other, exemplifying our capacity to love. It's Not a Burden is directed and produced by filmmaker Michelle Boyaner, director of the doc films A Finished Life: The Goodbye & No Regrets Tour and Packed in a Trunk: The Lost Art of Edith Lake Wilkinson previously. Also produced by Barbara Green, Katie Ford, and Wendy Zipes Hunter. Gravitas will release It's Not a Burden: The Humor and Heartache of Raising Elderly Parents direct-to-VOD starting on June 1st this summer. For more info, visit the official website.