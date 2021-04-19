Official Trailer for Documentary About Friends 'Truman & Tennessee'

"I've known Tennessee a long time… Our friendship has had its ups & downs…" Dogwoof has unveiled an official trailer for the indie documentary Truman & Tennessee, in full known as Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation. The work, lives and personal journeys of these two iconic American artists coalesce with creative combustion in this innovative dual–portrait documentary film. "I don't want realism. I want magic!" This is a story of two of the greatest writers from the past century, Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams who are examined in a dialogue that stretches from their early days of friendship to their final, unsparing critiques of each other. They lived parallel lives and struggled with a lifelong pursuit of creativity, self-doubt, addiction, and success. This premiered at the Hamptons Film Festival last year, and played at this year's Seattle Film Festival, and is expected to arrive in US theaters sometime later in the summer. This looks like a wonderfully honest exploration of two strong minds and the magic of friendship.

Here's the UK trailer (+ poster) for Lisa Immordino Vreeland's doc Truman & Tennessee, from YouTube:

From director Lisa Immordino Vreeland comes the story of two of the greatest writers of the past century, Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams who are examined in a dialogue that stretches from their early days of friendship to their final, unsparing critiques of each other. Giving life to the dialogue and a physicality to their relationship, Jim Parsons is Capote and Williams is Zachary Quinto; both are icons and yet anti-heroes, in an era that has become glutted with one-named celebrities: it’s time for a return to the originals. The two men themselves, as they lived their own life stories, embody the present more than the subjects they confronted in their works. Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation is directed by French doc filmmaker Lisa Immordino Vreeland, director of the docs Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel, Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict, and Love Cecil previously, as well as the "Art of Style" TV series. This originally premiered at the Hamptons Film Festival last year, and also played at this year's Seattle Film Festival. Dogwoof will release the film but no US date has been set. For more info, visit the official UK site.