Official Trailer for Documentary Noir Thriller Film 'The Penny Black'

"You didn't tell them you had these, did you…?" It's not often we get a "non-fiction noir thriller" but that is exactly what they're calling this one. 1091 Pictures has debuted an official trailer for The Penny Black, a documentary noir film made by filmmaker Joe Saunders. The estranged son of a conman fights temptation, paranoia, and his own nefarious legacy after being left with a mysterious, million-dollar stamp collection… When a significant piece of the stamp collection goes missing, the filmmakers are forced to reexamine Will’s capacity for honesty. This originally premiered at last year's Slamdance Film Festival, and arrives on VOD in June. The title refers to the first ever adhesive postage stamp, introduced in the UK in 1840, recalled a year later due to mass fraud. The film "stars" Will Cassayd-Smith as Will. This looks incredibly fascinating, and it definitely does seem like a "non-fiction noir thriller" in every sense of that description. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joe Saunders' documentary The Penny Black, direct from Vimeo:

The film is a non-fiction investigative thriller that begins when Will, the estranged son of a conman, agrees to safeguard a mysterious million-dollar stamp collection for his unknowable Russian neighbor. After the neighbor vanishes without a trace, Will searches for the collection's true owner, confronting his fear and integrity head-on. But when some of the stamps suddenly disappear, the filmmakers are forced to reexamine Will’s capacity for honesty. The Penny Black is directed by American filmmaker Joe Saunders, director of the film Sweet Little Lies, and the doc Billy Mize & the Bakersfield Sound previously, plus the TV shows "Coach Snoop" and "Under the Helmet". It's produced by Alex Greer. This originally premiered at last year's Slamdance Film Festival. 1091 Pictures will release Saunders' The Penny Black in "virtual cinemas" at first on May 21st, then on VOD starting June 1st this summer. For details, visit the film's official website.