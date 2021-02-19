Official Trailer for 'Dutch' Movie About Drug Kingpins in New Jersey

"What did you get me into?" Faith Media Distribution has revealed an official trailer for a New Jersey crime drama titled Dutch, from filmmakers Preston A. Whitmore II & David Wolfgang. Dutch introduces a player who will use any means necessary to dominate the streets and beyond. For Bernard James, Jr. aka "Dutch", survival is the ultimate score and power is the deadliest high of all. There isn't an angle he can't work or a woman he can't seduce. Then when he gains control of an African drug lord's stolen heroin business, Dutch quickly makes it the most feared drug empire on the East Coast. Naturally, there are now plenty of enemies vowing to take him down, including a vengeful Mafia heir, an ambitious D.A., and a conscience-stricken former friend. The cast includes Lance Gross as Dutch, Jeremy Meeks, Macy Gray, Gunna, Natasha Marc, Tyrin Turner, Melissa Williams, Markice Moore, and Michael Blackson. This looks solid, but it also looks like a TV show with the glossy sheen of some serial crime drama more than a feature film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Preston A. Whitmore II Dutch, direct from YouTube:

It is the urban-lit cult classic from the Teri Woods series Dutch that breaks all the rules. It introduces a player who will use any means necessary to dominate the streets-and beyond. There isn’t an angle he can’t work or a woman he can’t seduce and it’s taken Bernard James, Jr. aka Dutch, no time at all to turn an African drug lord’s stolen heroin business into the East Coast’s most feared drug empire. And there’s no shortage of enemies vowing to take him down, including a vengeful Mafia heir, an ambitious DA and a conscience-stricken former friend. But none of his enemies can stop what they can’t see. With his life on the line, and the face of the enemy in everyone he sees, Dutch plays the game and scores a winning hand in the face of all that betrayed him. But, there is one woman Dutch just can’t resist who will shake his ice-cold control to its core. And it will be the one betrayal that he never sees coming that will put more than he ever imagined at risk. Dutch is directed by American filmmaker Preston A. Whitmore II, director of the films Crossover, This Christmas, True to the Game previously. The screenplay is written by Preston A. Whitmore II, adapted from the novel by Teri Woods. Produced by Manny Halley, Yolanda Halley, and Rodney Turner II. Faith Media Dist. will debut Dutch in select US theaters starting March 12th, 2021. Anyone interested?