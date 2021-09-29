MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for 'Encanto' - Disney's Magical Adventure in Colombia

September 29, 2021
"This is my chance! I will save the magic! Wait… how do I save the magic?" Disney has unveiled a new full-length official trailer for Encanto, an original Disney Animation project arriving in theaters in November. Encanto is made by the directors of Zootopia, Byron Howard & Jared Bush, and is also co-written and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith. One other teaser trailer debuted earlier in the summer. The animated adventure centers on a young Colombian girl who, in spite of coming from a magical family, lacks magical powers. It will also feature music written by the very talented Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is writing music for so many movies these days. The voice cast features Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel Madrigal, and she's joined by Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama, Angie Cepeda, Rhenzy Feliz, Carolina Gaitan, and Jessica Darrow. Looks good! Joyously colorful, lots of Colombian culture, and a story about a family.

This Fall, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ all-new film Encanto takes you to Colombia, where a magical family live in a magical home. The film is centered on a young girl and her family in Colombia, who all have magical powers, but, sadly, the young girl has no powers. Encanto is directed by filmmakers Byron Howard (director of Bolt, Tangled, Zootopia) & Jared Bush (director of Zootopia, creator of "Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero"), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith - a Cuban-American playwright / producer ("The Exorcist", "Sweetbitter" TV series). The screenplay is co-written by Charise Castro Smith and Jared Bush. Featuring songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Produced by Yvett Merino Flores & Clark Spencer. Disney will debut Encanto in theaters nationwide starting November 24th, 2021 this fall. Who wants to watch?

