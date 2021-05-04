Official Trailer for Escape Thriller 'Captive' AKA 'Katherine's Lullaby'

"It must feel good… to be home." Vertical Entertainment has premiered the main official trailer for an indie kidnapping thriller titled Captive, marking the feature directorial of filmmaker Savvas Christou originally from Cyprus. This first premiered at the Frightening Ass Film Fest (in Chattanooga, TN) last year, and also stopped by the Nevermore and HorrorHound Film Festivals this year. Originally titled Katherine's Lullaby, the film is about a teenage runaway who's trapped by a delusional man who thinks she's his daughter. She'll have to play the part to survive and hopefully escape. Tori Kostic stars as Lily, with a small cast including William Kircher, Jolene Andersen, and Meghan Hanako. This doesn't look like it's very different or offers anything more distinct than any of the other dozens of kidnapping and escape survival thrillers made recently. Still, I'm expecting this will have some twists and turns by the end… just has that vibe. Take a look.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Savvas Christou's Captive, direct from YouTube:

Lily (Tori Kostic), a struggling teenager runs away from her abusive father and finds herself lost deep in the woods. Terrified and alone, she’s relieved when she comes across a remote cabin and approaches the estate for help. She’s met by Evan, a middle-aged man who eagerly invites her in, offering a safe place to stay. Lily quickly feels something is off about Evan and expresses her wish to leave. Evan snaps from his kind demeanor and becomes enraged, dragging her to the basement and locking the door behind him. Soon, Lily realizes Evan is delusional and believes she is his long, lost daughter, and she'll have to play the part to survive. Captive, formerly known as Katherine's Lullaby, is both written and directed by Cypriot filmmaker Savvas Christou, finally making his feature directorial debut after numerous other short films previously. Produced by Savvas Christou and Melissa Gutierrez. This first premiered at the Frightening Ass Film Fest last year. Vertical will release Christou's Captive direct-to-VOD on May 7th. Anyone interested?