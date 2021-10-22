Official Trailer for Exceptional Animated 'The Summit of the Gods' Film

"For some, the mountain isn't a goal, but a path." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for the animated film The Summit of the Gods, a French production based on a Japanese manga that's about two Japanese mountain climbers. The film premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year, after showing as a "work in progress" at the Annecy Film Festival last year. It's one of my favorite films of the year - I love it so much and it has everything I adore: photography, mountains, Japan, Nepal. Photographer Fukamachi finds a camera that supposedly belongs to George Mallory, a mountaineer who went missing on Mt Everest, and goes on a mountain-climbing adventure with his friend Habu Joji, who also disappeared into the mountains a few years before. The voice cast includes Lazare Herson-Macarel, Eric Herson-Macarel, Damien Boisseau, Elisabeth Ventura, Kylian Rehlinger, François Dunoyer, Philippe Vincent, and Luc Bernard. With an original score by Amine Bouhafa. I'm happy that FirstShowing is quoted in this trailer! It's outstanding and I wrote a glowing review from Cannes about how it's perfect. A must watch film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) Patrick Imbert's The Summit of the Gods, from Netlfix's YouTube:

A breathtaking adaptation of the manga series by renowned manga artist Jirô Taniguchi and writer Baku Yumemakura, The Summit of the Gods follows a young Japanese photojournalist, Fukamachi, who finds a camera that could change the history of mountaineering. It leads him to the mysterious Habu, an outcast climber believed missing for years. Fukamachi then enters a world of obsessive mountaineers hungry for impossible conquests on a journey that leads him, step by step, towards the "summit of the gods". The Summit of the Gods, originally known as Le Sommet des Dieux in French, is directed by French animation filmmaker Patrick Imbert, making his first feature film after directing segments of the wonderful The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales film, and working as animation director on the films Ernest & Celestine and April and the Extraordinary World. The screenplay is written by Jean-Charles Ostoréro and Patrick Imbert. Based on the manga by Baku Yumemakura & Jirô Taniguchi. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year (read our review). Netflix will debut The Summit of the Gods in select US theaters in November, then streaming on Netflix starting November 30th, 2021. One of my favorite films of the year.