Official Trailer for 'Final Account' Doc Looking Back at Nazi Germany

"Do not let yourself be blinded!" Focus Features has released an official trailer for Final Account, a eye-opening and frightening look back at Nazi Germany. And oh yes it definitely has an important connection to the events of nowadays. "Everyone knew, but no one said anything." Filmmaker Luke Holland (who sadly passed away last year) interviews nearly 300 elderly perpetrators and witnesses of the Holocaust from the Nazi side. His goal was to create an urgent and definitive portrait of the last living generation of everyday people who participated in Adolf Hitler's Third Reich. Presenting a film that "raises vital, timely questions about authority, conformity, complicity and perpetration, national identity, and responsibility." Indeed. We need to be hit hard with this honesty, because everyone always likes to ask that cliche "how did all those Germans let it happen?" question. So let's ask them and find out. Oooh this documentary looks damn good.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Luke Holland's doc Final Account, drict from YouTube:

Final Account is an urgent portrait of the last living generation of everyday people to participate in Adolf Hitler's Third Reich. Over a decade in the making, the film raises vital, timely questions about authority, conformity, complicity and perpetration, national identity, and responsibility, as men & women ranging from former SS members to civilians in never-before-seen interviews reckon with – in very different ways – their memories, perceptions and personal appraisals of their own roles in the greatest human crimes in history. Final Account is directed by British photographer / filmmaker Luke Holland, making his feature directorial debut. Unfortunately he passed away in 2020 after finishing the film. Produced by John Battsek, Luke Holland, and Riete Oord. This initially premiered at the Venice Film Festival and IDFA last year. Focus Features will release Holland's Final Account in select US theaters starting on May 21st, 2021. Interested?