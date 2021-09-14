Official Trailer for Freaky Mutated Rat Horror Movie 'The Mutation'

The Search for a Cure, Created a Monster. This October, there's a Mutated Rat loose in the city! Uncork'd Ent has released an official trailer for a B-movie horror called The Mutation, from filmmaker Scott Jeffrey (The Bad Nun, The Final Scream, ClownDoll, HellKat, Conjuring the Genie, Cannibal Troll, Dragon Fury, Hatched). This Asylum-wannabe is a wacky new take on a mutated rat that has been let loose in a city and a group of detectives that are on the hunt for the beast. Before the rat gets any bigger and kills more people! Watch out! The Mutation stars Ricardo Freitas, Amanda-Jade Tyler, Abi Casson Thompson, and James Robertson. This looks as ridiculous as it sounds, but that's pretty much the point - to have some cinematic fun with wacky low budget horror. That man-in-suit monster seems like the best part about this.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Scott Jeffrey's The Mutation, direct from YouTube:

After a deadly experiment on a rat goes wrong, the mutated rat has been let loose in a city and a group of detectives are on the hunt for the beast. Zoologist, Allen Marsh must work alongside a grieving widow to help the detectives capture and exterminate the mutated rat. As the body count rises, no one is safe, and the rat is growing at a rapid pace! The Mutation is both written and directed by B-movie filmmaker Scott Jeffrey, director of many junk films including The Bad Nun, The Final Scream, ClownDoll, Cupid, Bats, HellKat, Cam Girls, Conjuring the Genie, Cannibal Troll, Dragon Fury, Hatched, and The Curse of Humpty Dumpty previously. It's made by Jagged Edge Productions. Uncork'd Ent. will debut Jeffrey's The Mutation direct-to-VOD / DVD starting on October 5th, 2021 this fall. Anyone want to watch this? Anyone at all…?