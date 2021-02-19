Official Trailer for Freaky, Twisted Psychological Horror 'The Stylist'

"I guess we all want what we don't have…" Arrow Video has unveiled an official US trailer for the twisted psychological horror-thriller The Stylist, which originally premiered at last year's Fantastic Fest and Sitges Film Festival in the fall. The film is based on co-writer/director Jill Gevargizian's award-winning short film of the same name. A lonely hair stylist becomes obsessed with the lives of her clients and descends into murderous madness, working as a serial killer by night and collecting their scalps. But one day she tries to leave her deadly side behind, only to "discover that repressing your deadly desires is easier said than done." Starring Najarra Townsend as Claire, with Brea Grant, Laura Kirk, Kyle Ament, Millie Milan, and Sarah McGuire. This looks freaky and similar to the scalper horror Maniac, but reinvented for the times.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jill Gevargizian's The Stylist, direct from Arrow's YouTube:

We all dream of being someone else… but for Claire (Najarra Townsend), that dream goes from being an obsession to a living nightmare. Hairstylist by day, serial killer and collector of scalps by night, Claire's lonely existence is thrown into turmoil when her regular client, Olivia (Brea Grant, director of 12 Hour Shift), asks her to style her hair for her wedding day. Increasingly fixated on Olivia's seemingly flawless life, Claire vows to lock up her scalp collection and change her ways for good – only to discover that repressing your deadly desires is easier said than done… The Stylist is directed by American producer / filmmaker / hairstylist Jill Gevargizian, director of the two films Jaenki: Miracle Maze and Dark Web previously, as well as numerous other shorts. The screenplay is by Jill Gevargizian, Eric Havens, and Eric Stolze; from a story by Jill Gevargizian. This first premiered at Fantastic Fest and the Sitges Film Festival last year. Arrow will release Gevargizian's The Stylist streaming on Arrow starting March 1st. Interested?