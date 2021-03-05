Official Trailer for 'Free Byrd' Retirement Road Trip Buddy Comedy

"We can't afford any mishaps." Prankster Ent. has released the official trailer for the indie comedy titled Free Byrd, an amusing road trip adventure from filmmaker Tony Vidal. Arriving on VOD this April. Jay Butler is a lovable underachiever who works as a van driver at an assisted living community. Harry Byrd is being kicked out for general irascibility. Jay is assigned to drive Harry to a new home. Along the way, they have a variety of misadventures, including being picked up by a troupe of burlesque dancers and performing an impromptu comedy act. An entertaining & enlightening journey where the older Harry gives middle-aged Jay perspective on life. With Raymond J. Barry, Randy Nazarian, Shondrella Avery, Bob Turton, Jeanne Young, Toktam Aboozary, Teruko Nakajima, & Bettina Devin. Looks like some kooky fun.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Tony Vidal's Free Byrd, direct from YouTube:

Meet Jay Butler (Nazarian), a lovable underachiever who works as a van driver at an assisted living community, and Harry Byrd (Barry) who is being kicked out of the community for general irascibility. At the behest of the home and Harry's three willful children, Jay is assigned to drive Harry to a new home. But all is not smooth travels and along the way, the duo endure a variety of misadventures, including being picked up by a troupe of burlesque dancers lead by the incomparable Red (Avery) and performing an impromptu comedy act in front of a live audience. It proves to be an entertaining and enlightening journey for both men who need some new perspective on life. Free Byrd is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Tony Vidal, a former development exec and director of the films The Prankster and Baja previously. Produced by Tony Vidal, Shondrella Avery, Nicole de Meneses, Justin Nesbitt, and Gregory Wilker. Prankster Ent. will release Vidal's Free Byrd direct-to-VOD starting April 1st this spring. Anyone?