Official Trailer for Funky Transcendental Stoner Comedy 'A Dim Valley'

"We're here to fulfill our purpose." Altered Innocence has released an official trailer for an indie film titled A Dim Valley, which is described as "part hilarious stoner comedy and part transcendental meditation on mysticism and love." This originally premiered at the Oxford Film Festival and Raindance Film Festival last year, arriving in theaters in July. A curmudgeonly biologist and his slacker graduate assistants muddle their way through a summer research project. Deep in the Appalachian woods, they encounter a group of mystical backpackers who change their lives in mysterious ways. Starring Zach Weintraub, Whitmer Thomas, Robert Longstreet, Rachel McKeon, Rosalie Lowe, and Feathers Wise. This is all quite strange and definitely seems like they took some psychedelics. I like the quote at the end because I'm also very confused.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Brandon Colvin's A Dim Valley:

A curmudgeonly biologist (Robert Longstreet) and his slacker graduate students (Whitmer Thomas & Zach Weintraub) muddle their way through a summer research project. Deep in the Appalachian woods, they encounter a group of mystical backpackers who disrupt their lives in beautiful and surprising ways. Part hilarious stoner comedy and part transcendental meditation on mysticism and love, the film is a delightful ethereal journey into the cycle of love. A Dim Valley is written and directed by indie filmmaker Brandon Colvin, director of the films Frames and Sabbatical previously, as well as many other short films. This first premiered at the Oxford Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Raindance Film Festival. Colvin's A Dim Valley will debut in select US theaters starting July 2nd. For more info, visit the film's official website.