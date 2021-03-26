Official Trailer for 'Giants Being Lonely' Baseball Coming-of-Age Film

"Because the only way to have fun is to stick your neck out and bite the other team's head off…!" Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled Giants Being Lonely, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Grear Patterson. This originally premiered at the 2019 Venice Film Festival a few years back, and it also played at the Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this year. A pair of players on a successful high school baseball team, the Giants, come of age in the American South. "Set in a semi-rural landscape of verdant forests and pent-up yearning, the debut feature from lauded mixed-media artist Grear Patterson is a deeply personal story of youth and young manhood, tracing the ups and downs of love, sex, loneliness, friendship, baseball, and death – as the pressure mounts to make it out alive." Damn. This stars Jack Irving, Ben Irving, Lily Gavin, and Gabe Fazio. The film seems like an intense and authentic look at toxic masculinity and how growing up shapes these boys as they deal with pressures of a small town life.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Grear Patterson's Giants Being Lonely, direct from YouTube:

Bobby (Jack Irving) is the star pitcher on his high-school baseball team, a motherless dreamer whose alcoholic father loves him but remains distant and aloof. His teammate Adam (Ben Irving) is the coach's son, prone to violent reproaches at home with little support from his emotionally distant mother. Caught in between them is Caroline (Lily Gavin), a high school beauty from a seemingly perfect home who loves both golden boys, and just wants to go to prom. Giants Being Lonely is directed by American filmmaker Grear Patterson, making his feature directorial debut after working as an art historian previously. The screenplay is written by Grear Patterson and Sam Stillman. This originally premiered at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, and also played at the Santa Barbara Film Festival this year. Gravitas will release Patterson's Giants Being Lonely direct-to-VOD in the US starting on April 13th, 2021 this spring. Anyone interested?