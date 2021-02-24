Official Trailer for 'Godardian' Black Activism Film 'The Inheritance'

"Playful, erudite, and boundary blurring." Grasshopper Film has revealed an official trailer for an indie docu-drama titled The Inheritance, which originally premiered at both the Toronto and New York Film Festivals last fall. The film marks the first feature from Ephraim Asili - "a filmmaker, artist, educator and DJ whose work focuses on the African diaspora as a cultural force." A young man inherits his grandmother's house and, with the encouragement of his girlfriend, turns it into a Black socialist collective where the local community forms the basis of its family. It's a scripted drama with documentary elements. Grasshopper says: "Ceaselessly finding commonalties between politics, humor, and philosophy, with Black authors and radicals at its edges, The Inheritance is a remarkable film about the world as we know it." This sounds rad! And it looks like something quite unique and dynamic, experimental cinema for today's times. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ephraim Asili's The Inheritance, direct from YouTube:

After nearly a decade exploring different facets of the African diaspora — and his own place within it — Ephraim Asili makes his feature-length debut with The Inheritance, an astonishing ensemble work set almost entirely within a West Philadelphia house where a community of young, Black artists and activists form a collective. A scripted drama of characters attempting to work towards political consensus — based partly on Asili’s own experiences in a Black liberationist group — weaves with a documentary recollection of the Philadelphia liberation group called MOVE, the victim of a notorious police bombing in 1985. The Inheritance is both written and directed by American filmmaker Ephraim Asili, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts and producing work previously. This initially premiered at the Toronto & New York Film Festivals last year. Grasshopper Film will release Asili's The Inheritance in "virtual cinemas" in the US starting on March 12th coming soon. For more info, visit their official website. Your thoughts?