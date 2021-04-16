Official Trailer for 'Going to Pot' Doc Film About Marijuana Industry

"Don't get paranoid… we've got the answers." MTV Docs + Paramount have unveiled an official trailer for a TV documentary film titled Going to Pot: The High and Low of It, which will be launching streaming on Paramount+ starting on 4/20 this month. Of course. MTV Documentary Films celebrates 4/20 with the highly anticipated Going to Pot: The High and Low of It from Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato of World of Wonder Productions. In Bailey and Barbato's Going to Pot, they explore the growing marijuana industry by delving into its misconceptions and promises of its explosion. Their goal was to "take the audience on a journey that explores the good, the bad, and the evil effects of pot." Sounds scary. This looks much more like info-tainment, focusing on facts and details and answers. And I'm not sure there's much of a narrative here besides "weed is legal so many places now and we want to capitalize on that and make a doc about, er, pot!"

First trailer (+ poster) for Bailey & Barbato's doc Going to Pot: The High and Low of It, on YouTube:

Going to Pot explores this rapidly growing industry through an irreverent approach to the misconceptions and promises of the marijuana explosion. Executive producers Bailey and Barbato (Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye), who made Emmy history with their multi-year wins for RuPaul's Drag Race, take viewers on an experience of the good, the bad and the evil. Going to Pot: The High and Low of It is co-directed by producers / filmmakers Fenton Bailey & Randy Barbato, both of World of Wonder Productions, and both co-directors of the docs Party Monster, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, 101 Rent Boys, Inside Deep Throat, Becoming Chaz, Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, and also Liberty: Mother of Exiles previously. It's produced by Bailey & Barbato, and written and produced by Jim Fraenkel. MTV will debut Going to Pot streaming on Paramount+ starting April 20th - on 4/20 this spring. Anyone?