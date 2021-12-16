Official Trailer for Gritty Crime Drama 'Clean' Starring Adrien Brody

"You know, we don't need anyone to save us…" "Just trying to save myself." IFC Films has revealed the first official trailer for Clean, a thriller from filmmaker Paul Solet. This was originally supposed to premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival last year, it's now being released in January from IFC. A garbage collector, tormented by his past, is sucked into the orbit of a local crime boss and must face the violence of his past to find redemption in this bloody thrill ride. Tribeca describes it as "a brooding and sullen snapshot of failed redemption" and "a hyper-violent meditation on the power of the past and the struggle for salvation." Clean is produced by and stars Adrien Brody as the "Trash Man", with a cast featuring Glenn Fleshler, Richie Merritt, Chandler Ari DuPont, Mykelti Williamson, RZA, Michelle Wilson, and John Bianco. It looks like a much grittier, darker John Wick - he's got some skills. I dig the wrench as his weapon of choice.

Here's the first official trailer for Paul Solet's Clean film, direct from YouTube:

Clean (Adrien Brody) tries to live a simple life. He works alone at night, collecting other people’s garbage while philosophizing about the city’s decay. His free time is spent cleaning up abandoned buildings and looking after the neighborhood. Deeply troubled by a violent past and the loss of his daughter, Clean is stuck in a rut, only momentarily able to lift the heavy veil of regret. When a well-meaning mishap marks him as the target of a local crime boss (Glenn Fleshler), Clean is forced to come to terms with the violence of his past in this brutal & bloody thrill ride. Clean is directed by American filmmaker Paul Solet, director of the films Grace, Dark Summer, and Bullet Head previously, plus the doc Tread, as well as a few shorts and other projects. The screenplay is written by Adrien Brody and Paul Solet. Produced by Adrien Brody, Elliot Brody, Paul Solet, Daniel Sollinger. This was initially selected to premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival last year. IFC Films will debut Clean in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 28th, 2022.