Official Trailer for HBO Doc Series 'Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump'

"I love doing the news! It's like an addiction." HBO has debuted an official trailer for an amusing comedy doc series streaming this summer called Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, another riff on the small town news gig. This reminds me of Breaking News in Yuba County or even "Reno 911!". Except that this is an actual documentary series - celebrating the can-do spirit, community pride, & unique personalities at an independently owned & run local news station. This almost looks like a Christopher Guest series, but it's all real. Amazingly. HBO's Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump offers "an entertaining glimpse into a scrappy, hardworking local news broadcaster looking to expand into a bigger market during challenging times. With warmth and humor, the series celebrates the can-do spirit, community pride and political diversity among the station’s charismatic and often humorous employees." This actually looks quite funny and wholesome.

Tailer for Fenton Bailey & Randy Barbato's series Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump, on YouTube:

Only 95 independently owned news stations still exist in the United States; KPVM in Pahrump, Nevada, 62 miles west of Las Vegas is one of them. Owned and operated by Vernon Van Winkle, known as "Vern," and his wife Ronda, a singer/songwriter, KPVM provides a look at what it takes to report the news in a small desert town with a population of over 37,000. Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump features the heart of Pahrump's news gathering machine including long-time devoted news director, Deanna, who along with co-anchor Eunette, and reporter Missey, produce & deliver the local nightly news with a small crew from and to the community. Missey’s husband, John, joins the team as KPVM's fun-loving weatherman and up and coming sales associate. Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump is created by, directed by, and executive produced by veteran producers / filmmakers Fenton Bailey & Randy Barbato, directors of Menendez: Blood Brothers, "Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes", and the film Party Monster previously. Produced by Christi Martinelli & Steven Sims. Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump debts on HBO starting August 2nd.