Official Trailer for HBO's 'Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage' Doc

"We got off the bus and – 'something's not right.'" HBO is releasing this documentary in July this summer - check out the official trailer for Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, made by doc filmmaker Garret Price (director of the Love, Antosha doc previously). How did an iconic celebration of harmony descend into mayhem? Woodstock 99, the first film in Bill Simmons' Music Box HBO series, examines how the festival collapsed under the weight of its own misguided ambition. This sounds much like the Fyre Festival some 20 years before the Fyre Festival. The film tells the harrowing and calamitous story of Woodstock '99, a three-day music festival promoted to echo the unity and counterculture idealism of the original 1969 concert, but instead devolved into riots, looting, and sexual assaults. Of course it did, because they were probably trying to make money not really put on a good show. This looks like one helluva doc about what went wrong & why.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Garret Price's doc Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, from YouTube:

Unfolding over three days of intense heat and non-stop performances, Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage examines how the festival eventually collapsed under the weight of its own misguided ambition and resulted in a grim outcome, earning the event the infamous distinction of "the day the nineties died." The documentary film focuses a spotlight on American youth at the end of the millennium, in the shadow of Columbine and the looming hysteria of Y2K, pinpointing a moment in time when the angst of a generation galvanized into a seismic cultural shift. Set to a soundtrack of the era’s most aggressive rock bands, the film also reappraises the 1960s mythos, revealing hard truths about the dangers of rose-tinted nostalgia in the age of commercialism and bottom-line profits. Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage is directed by American film editor / doc filmmaker Garret Price, director of the doc film Love, Antosha previously, as well as lots of editing work on films. Produced by Adam Gibbs and Sean Keegan. HBO will debut Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, & Rage streaming on HBO Max starting July 23rd, 2021 this summer. Who's intrigued?